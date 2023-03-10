Fultz supplied 25 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 loss to the Jazz.

Fultz was extremely efficient from the field and knocked down multiple triples for the first time since Jan. 21 en route to a season-high 25 points, marking his seventh game with at least 20. Across 46 appearances, the 2017 first-round pick is averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.6 minutes, which would all be career highs.