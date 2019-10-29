Magic's Markelle Fultz: Posts strong showing off bench
Fultz had 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3PT), five assists and two rebounds during Orlando's 95-104 loss against Toronto on Monday.
Fultz has scored at least 12 points in every game so far this season, while making at least 50 percent of his shots in two of those outings. He has struggled from long-range so far -- 3-for-13 for a 23.0 percent after three game -- but he seems to be back on track and has been better than expected scoring-wise. Orlando's next game will be on Wednesday at home against the Knicks.
