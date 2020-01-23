Magic's Markelle Fultz: Probable to return Wednesday
Fultz is considered probable to return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder after suffering a finger sprain in the first quarter.
Fultz sprained his finger in the opening minutes of Wednesday's game and was sent to the locker room during the first timeout. Fortunately, X-rays didn't reveal any structural damage and Fultz seems likely to return once the finger loosens up. In the event the Magic opt for caution and hold Fultz back, look for Michael Carter-Williams to get some extra minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Regains shooting touch in loss•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Struggles with shot•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Triple-doubles in victory•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Sharp shooting effort•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scores 15, dishes six assists•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Career-best night against Nets•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...