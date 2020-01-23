Fultz is considered probable to return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder after suffering a finger sprain in the first quarter.

Fultz sprained his finger in the opening minutes of Wednesday's game and was sent to the locker room during the first timeout. Fortunately, X-rays didn't reveal any structural damage and Fultz seems likely to return once the finger loosens up. In the event the Magic opt for caution and hold Fultz back, look for Michael Carter-Williams to get some extra minutes.