Coach Jamahl Mosley said Fultz, who's slated to miss a 23rd straight game Friday due to knee tendinitis, is progressing slowly, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

It doesn't sound like Fultz is close to suiting up for a game anytime soon, but until the team provides a clear return timetable, we'll continue to update the point guard's status on a game-by-game basis. Even when Fultz is cleared to suit up, the Magic will presumably keep him under a strict minutes restriction to avoid a potential setback.