Fultz registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 107-103 overtime loss to the Heat.

Fultz had another decent performance and continues to show his value as one of Orlando's most consistent players on a game-to-game basis. The point guard is averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game across six February appearances and has reached the 15-point mark in all but one of those contests.