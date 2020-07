Fultz did not participate in practice Thursday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fultz was a late arrival to the Orlando bubble, so he'll remain in quarantine for several days before being cleared to join in on team activities. Assuming everything goes smoothly, Fultz should be cleared well before games begin on July 30. The No. 1 overall pick in 2017 averaged 12.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.3 minutes per game prior to the shutdown.