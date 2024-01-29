Fultz is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee injury maintenance.

Monday marks the second half of a back-to-back set for the Magic, so Fultz's appearance on the injury report comes as no major surprise as he continues to work his way back to full form after he was sidelined for a stretch of 27 consecutive games earlier this season. The point guard has started in each of his last three appearances and turned in his finest appearance of that stretch in the Magic's 113-98 win over the Suns on Sunday, when he recorded 14 points (7-10 FG), five steals, four assists and two rebounds. If Fultz ends up being held out Monday, Jalen Suggs would likely see more time in an on-ball role, while Anthony Black and Cole Anthony would presumably be in store for increased minutes out of the backcourt.