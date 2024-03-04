Fultz (left knee injury maintenance) is listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday's game in Charlotte.

Tuesday's game comes as the first leg of a back-to-back set, so if Fultz is cleared for that game, he'd likely skip Wednesday's game versus Washington. He's likely only going to be available for three of Orlando's four games this week, and will likely continue to have minutes restrictions, so he's a risky guy to deploy in weekly settings.