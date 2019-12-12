Fultz (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Rockets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

After not participating in Wednesday's loss against the Lakers due to a stomach flu, Fultz's status for Friday's game is in jeopardy once again. Considering how injury plagued the former number one overall pick's career has been, the fact that Wednesday marked his first absence of the season is remarkable and a positive sign for what the future may hold for the guard that is still just 21 years old. Expect to see D.J. Augustin draw another start if Fultz is forced to miss Friday's contest.