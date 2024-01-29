Fultz is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee injury maintenance.

Monday marks the second half of a back-to-back set for the Magic, so it is not a surprise to see Fultz on the injury report as he continues to work his way back to full form. He has sat out the second game in both of the team's last two back-to-back sets, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they retake the cautious approach with Fultz. If he is unable to go, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black could see increased playing time.