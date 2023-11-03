Fultz (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Lakers.
Fultz was a late scratch from Thursday's game due to left knee swelling and could miss Saturday's contest. Cole Anthony and Anthony Black are candidates to receive increased minutes if Fultz is ruled out.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scratched with knee inflammation•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid line in loss•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Efficient in first exhibition•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Available, starting Sunday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Questionable for finale•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Will play Friday•