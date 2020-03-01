Magic's Markelle Fultz: Quiet in loss
Fultz had 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to San Antonio.
Fultz struggled to get anything going Saturday, yet still received the bulk of the point guard minutes. He has firmly established himself as their point guard of the future and certainly has room to improve moving forward. Over the past month, he has been a top 130 player, indicating he would not necessarily be a must-roster player. However, given assists are arguably the hardest category to find, his value is increased across a lot of formats.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Good to go Monday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Dials up 22 points, 10 dimes•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid showing versus Hawks•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Struggles in loss•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Turns in career-high 14 assists•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Back in double digits Monday•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...