Fultz had 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to San Antonio.

Fultz struggled to get anything going Saturday, yet still received the bulk of the point guard minutes. He has firmly established himself as their point guard of the future and certainly has room to improve moving forward. Over the past month, he has been a top 130 player, indicating he would not necessarily be a must-roster player. However, given assists are arguably the hardest category to find, his value is increased across a lot of formats.