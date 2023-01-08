Fultz logged 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and six steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over Golden State.

Fultz got off to a solid start Saturday, scoring eight points on 4-of-10 shooting in the first half to go along with four assists, three rebounds and two steals. But the Magic point guard really showed out in the third quarter on both ends of the court, knocking down four of five field goal attempts for eight points while also grabbing a whopping four steals to help Orlando increase its lead heading into the final period. Fultz posted a game and season-high six steals in the contest and also led all players in assists with seven.