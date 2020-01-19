Magic's Markelle Fultz: Regains shooting touch in loss
Fultz put up 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes Saturday in the Magic's 109-95 loss to the Warriors.
Though the Magic's double-digit loss to the Western Conference's worst team was disappointing, Fultz's ability to bounce back from a poor showing Thursday against the Clippers (5-for-17 shooting from the field) was an encouraging sign. With D.J. Augustin (knee) out for the foreseeable future and Jonathan Isaac (knee) likely done for the season, Fultz looks like he'll be in line for an extended run as the Magic's top secondary option behind Nikola Vucevic. Over his last five outings, Fultz is averaging 17.2 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field) to go with 6.2 boards, 5.4 steals and 0.8 steals in 31.8 minutes.
