Fultz (knee) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Fultz was able to go through portions of practice a week ago, and though he appears to be closing in on a return to action, he'll miss a 21st consecutive contest Tuesday due to left knee tendinitis. The Magic continue to evaluate his status on a game-by-game basis, so the veteran point guard may have a chance at making it back for the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday versus the 76ers.