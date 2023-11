Fultz (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Fultz is slated to miss a seventh straight game Wednesday due to left knee tendinitis. Anthony Black should continue starting in Fultz's absence, but Gary Harris and Cole Anthony are also candidates for increased roles off the bench. Fultz's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Boston, but barring a return to practice, the point guard can likely be considered doubtful for that contest.