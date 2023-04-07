Fultz (knee) won't play Friday against the Nets.
Fultz will once again rest Friday as the team has been eliminated from playoff contention and a number of other rotation players are sitting out. Expect Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony to see increased run while Fultz sits. The 24-year-old's final chance to play this season will be Sunday against Miami.
