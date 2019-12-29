Magic's Markelle Fultz: Rough outing in loss
Fultz had just four points on 1-of-10 shooting (0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee.
Fultz did log six assists and grab two rebounds, but he was unable to get anything going on the offensive end as the Magic barely shot 40 percent from the field as a team. Fultz's four points snapped a six-game double-digit scoring streak.
