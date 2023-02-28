Fultz supplied 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 101-93 win over the Pelicans.

Though he averaged 17.0 points over the Magic's previous three contests, Fultz hadn't hit more than half of his field-goal attempts in any of those games, but he got back over the 50-percent mark Monday. Even though Orlando has been at full health in the backcourt for several weeks, head coach Jamahl Mosley has committed to Fultz as the team's clear top point guard over more recent first-round draft picks in Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs. Fultz finished February with at least 30 minutes played in all 11 of Orlando's games.