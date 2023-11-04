Fultz (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Lakers.
Fultz will miss his second straight game Saturday due to left knee swelling. With Gary Harris (groin) also out, Antony Black and Cole Anthony should continue to see extended playing time. Fultz's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Dallas.
