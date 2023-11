Fultz (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, but it remains to be seen if Fultz will be ready to take the floor Wednesday against Chicago. Tuesday's game will be the fifth time that Fultz has sat out with his left knee issue, so it's a growing concern for Orlando and for his fantasy managers. Look for Anthony Black to draw another start Tuesday.