Fultz (knee) won't play in Friday's game versus the Celtics, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Fultz's absence streak will extend to 16 games Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a left knee injury. However, Fultz appears to be nearing a return, with Sunday's rematch with Boston his next chance to suit up.
