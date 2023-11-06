Fultz (knee) will not play in Monday's game against Dallas, according to Dan Savage of the Magic's official site.

This will be the third missed game in a row for Fultz, but because he was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, we'll assume he's day-to-day. Anthony Black could benefit the most, and he is coming off the best game of his season on Saturday in which he scored 11 points with four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes.