Fultz finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 Ft), two boards, three assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes of a 111-96 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Fultz once again filled the stat line against the Bucks, but his assists were halved and it showed as his team fell behind early and could not make up the difference down the stretch. Fultz should still be feeling confident after putting up double-digits in eight of his ten games since the restart. He'll take the floor once again in game three on Saturday.