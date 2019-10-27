Fultz scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and three assists during Orlando's 99-103 loss against Atlanta.

Fultz was a bit of a wildcard entering this season considering his past struggles, but he has posted back-to-back 12-point performances off the bench while taking care of the ball at a decent clip -- he has a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio in his first two outings. The Magic will visit the Raptors next Monday.