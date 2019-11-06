Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scores 13 in Tuesday's loss
Fultz finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 loss to the Thunder.
Fultz continues to hold down the fort as the starting point guard while D.J. Augustin is now coming off the bench. Augustin earned more minutes (27) in this one, but Fultz had the superior showing from a statistical standpoint. He'll look to build on this performance in Wednesday's matchup versus the Mavericks.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Expected to remain in starting five•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Plays 25 minutes in starting role•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: In starting five Saturday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Posts strong showing off bench•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scores 12 points as substitute•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Decent line in season opener•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...