Fultz finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 loss to the Thunder.

Fultz continues to hold down the fort as the starting point guard while D.J. Augustin is now coming off the bench. Augustin earned more minutes (27) in this one, but Fultz had the superior showing from a statistical standpoint. He'll look to build on this performance in Wednesday's matchup versus the Mavericks.