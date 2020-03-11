Fultz finished with 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four boards, six assists and three steals in 32 minutes of a 120-115 win against Memphis on Tuesday.

Fultz had an off shooting night but didn't let that detract from his overall game where he contributed across the board in his team's win. The third-year vet has scored in double figures in his last four games and six of his last seven.