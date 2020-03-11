Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scores 14 in win
Fultz finished with 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four boards, six assists and three steals in 32 minutes of a 120-115 win against Memphis on Tuesday.
Fultz had an off shooting night but didn't let that detract from his overall game where he contributed across the board in his team's win. The third-year vet has scored in double figures in his last four games and six of his last seven.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...