Fultz accumulated 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 127-120 win over the Timberwolves.

Fultz was efficient from the field and also contributed enough in peripheral stats to deliver a solid overall performance. Fultz is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since the start of January and is finally finding rhythm and consistency after the beginning of his career was decimated by injuries and shooting woes. The best proof of that is the fact that he's started in each of his 32 appearances this season.