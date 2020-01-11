Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scores 15, dishes six assists
Fultz put up 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in a loss to the Suns on Friday.
Although Fultz has been a bright spot for this Magic team, he hasn't been without his inconsistencies. One game after scoring a career-high 25 points, the 21-year old scored only six on 3-of-9 shooting. Luckily, he saved that night by pouring on seven dimes, seven boards and four steals. Now, one game later, Fultz has continued to tack on the counting stats. The playing time is there for Fultz, and he has produced at a top 100 level over his past five games, making him an intriguing option for most leagues.
