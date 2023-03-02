Fultz notched 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 139-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Fultz got off to a great start with nine first-quarter points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and helped the Magic keep pace with the Bucks early on. He came out strong after the break as well, knocking down four of six shots in the third quarter for another 10 points before later finishing second on the team with 21 points on the night. The point guard added seven rebounds and has now grabbed at least five boards in three straight games, while dishing five or more assists in five of his last six.