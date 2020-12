Fultz had 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Sunday's preseason loss to Atlanta.

The Magic handled the game similarly to a regular season contest, as only 10 players saw the floor and four of the five starters played at least 28 minutes. Fultz took a game-high 19 shots, draining both of his three-point attempts and committing just one turnover in 31 minutes.