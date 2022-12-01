Fultz finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and two steals in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 125-108 loss to Atlanta.

Coming off a toe injury that cost him most of the first two months of the season, Fultz was restricted to around 15 minutes for Wednesday's contest. He was aggressive in the first quarter, taking six shots and scoring four of his eight points. The 24-year-old has played just 27 games over the last three seasons and Orlando is likely to ease him back into the rotation to minimize the risk of another injury.