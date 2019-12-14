Fultz had five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in a loss to the Rockets on Friday, adding five assists and three rebounds.

Fultz (illness) was sidelined with a stomach virus during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, but returned in this one, looking a bit slow as he recovers. The 21-year old has already played more games this season than he has in his previous two years. While Fultz has looked solid, he's still on the fringes of standard leagues, not necessarily a must-own player. Still growing accustomed to the rigors of a full NBA role, if he can continue seeing more usage while keeping his percentages at respectable levels (47.1 percent from the field and 79.2 percent from the line), the third-year guard's value could escalate even further.