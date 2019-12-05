Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scores in double digits
Fultz had 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Suns.
Fultz has now scored in double digits in each of his last 10 games, something that seemed unthinkable last season when he had his shooting woes and inconsistencies. He should remain as Orlando's starting point guard ahead of Friday's contest at Cleveland.
