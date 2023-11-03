Fultz has been scratched from the starting five and won't play in Thursday's game against the Jazz due to left knee swelling.

Considering Fultz was listed in the Magic's starting lineup earlier Thursday, the knee issue is likely something that cropped in warmups. With Fultz sitting out Thursday, Jalen Suggs will slide over to point guard and Gary Harris will move up from the second unit to start alongside Franz Wagner on the wing. Suggs, Wagner and Cole Anthony will likely handle most of the playmaking responsibilities for the Magic sans Fultz.