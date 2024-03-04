Fultz closed Sunday's 113-91 win over Detroit with 16 points (8-8 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes off the bench.

It was a season high in points for Fultz in an impressive show of efficiency. The 25-year-old guard has come off the bench in four straight games while Jalen Suggs gets some run as the Magic's starting point guard, and it's not yet clear if Fultz will return to the starting five any time soon. He's averaged only 17.8 minutes in those four games since his return from knee maintenance, suggesting Orlando isn't yet ready to give him a full workload.