Magic's Markelle Fultz: Season-high 20 points in win
Fultz posted 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in a victory over the Wizards on Tuesday.
Fultz dropped a season-high 20 points in this victory, once again showcasing his ability to attack the paint. He's putting up a 49.8 field-goal percentage and a 77.3 free-throw percentage (which was at 80.0 before this game) on the season, displaying his improved stroke when he's not driving to the rim. In addition, Fultz is coming on as a distributor, posting 5.6 assists per game over his previous five contests before this one. Virtually every aspect of the 21-year old's game looks to be improved this season. The four turnovers he had in this one could be seen as a bit sloppy, but Fultz still has plenty of development ahead of him.
