Fultz scored 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's preseason contest against the Hornets.

Fultz has played 31 minutes in each of Orlando's past two preseason contests and appears to be in line for a big role during the regular season. He's provided strong counting stats, and even with Thursday's inefficient effort he has managed to shoot 45 percent from the field during the exhibition games. Now in his fourth season, Fultz should have a strong opportunity to take another forward this campaign.