Fultz will remain in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Magic's first-round series against the Bucks, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

While veteran D.J. Augustin started seven of Orlando's eight seeding games, coach Steve Clifford confirmed that he'll roll with Fultz in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 2. The former No. 1 overall pick made his only start in Thursday's win over the Pelicans, finishing with 11 points, five assists, one rebound, and one steal in 24 minutes. Fultz was the top option at point guard before the shutdown, starting all but one game since Nov. 2. "That's when we were playing at a high level on offense," Clifford said of his pre-pandemic player rotations. "This was all planned out beforehand. I liked our groups and we were playing at a high level and we're trying to get back to that."