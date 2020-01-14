Magic's Markelle Fultz: Sharp shooting effort
Fultz had 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win at Sacramento.
Fultz has scored 15 or more points in three of his last four outings and he has made 50.9 percent of his field goals during that four-game stretch, meaning he is emerging as a reliable, consistent scoring weapon for the Magic over the last week. He will aim to extend that solid run of form Wednesday at the Lakers, as he will attempt to remain as the Magic's second-best scoring option behind Nikola Vucevic.
