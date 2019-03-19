Magic's Markelle Fultz: Shifts rehab to Orlando
Fultz will continue his rehab from thoracic outlet syndrome in Orlando after spending the last few months in the Los Angeles area, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
While this is a positive step for the 2017 No. 1 overall pick, there's still no indication that he's close to returning to practice, let alone game action, any time soon. Fultz is expected to be around the team and attend games and practices, however. Earlier this month, Magic president of basketball operations, Jeff Weltman, expressed optimism regarding Fultz's rehab, but he declined to offer any sort of timetable. "Markelle is doing very well," Weltman said. "He's in Los Angeles continuing his rehab. We have sent one of our performance staff to be out with him to try to understand what he's going through from the more scientific perspective, and I have been out there to spend some time with him and watched him work out. It's just a matter of understanding where he is and supporting him. But I can tell you confidently that he's making significant progress and he's feeling like he's in a very good place."
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: May not return this season•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Traded to Orlando•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Still no timetable•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will be re-evaluated next week•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Expected back this season•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: No update on return timeline•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.