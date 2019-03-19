Fultz will continue his rehab from thoracic outlet syndrome in Orlando after spending the last few months in the Los Angeles area, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

While this is a positive step for the 2017 No. 1 overall pick, there's still no indication that he's close to returning to practice, let alone game action, any time soon. Fultz is expected to be around the team and attend games and practices, however. Earlier this month, Magic president of basketball operations, Jeff Weltman, expressed optimism regarding Fultz's rehab, but he declined to offer any sort of timetable. "Markelle is doing very well," Weltman said. "He's in Los Angeles continuing his rehab. We have sent one of our performance staff to be out with him to try to understand what he's going through from the more scientific perspective, and I have been out there to spend some time with him and watched him work out. It's just a matter of understanding where he is and supporting him. But I can tell you confidently that he's making significant progress and he's feeling like he's in a very good place."