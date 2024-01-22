Fultz won't play in Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to left knee injury maintenance.
Fultz will be getting a rest day as Orlando finishes off its back-to-back set Monday. After Monday's game, the Cavaliers will return to action Friday, when Fultz should be back in action against the Grizzlies. While Fultz is sidelined Monday, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black could have more responsibility out of the backcourt.
