Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid effort despite loss
Fultz had 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 loss at Utah.
Fultz has settled nicely as a starter and even though D.J. Augustin might outscore him from time to time, there are no signs that would indicate Fultz could leave the starting lineup any time soon. Having dished out at least five assists in six of his last eight contests -- while scoring in double digits six times over that span -- he should remain as the team's starting point guard Wednesday at Denver.
