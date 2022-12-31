Fultz closed Friday's 119-100 loss to the Wizards with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 26 minutes.

Fultz put up some solid numbers in the blowout loss Friday night. He continues to score inconsistently from game to game, but he's currently on pace for his best steals rate in a season. In his last nine games, he's racked up a total of 20 steals, bringing his season average up to an excellent 1.6 per contest.