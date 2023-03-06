Fultz finished Sunday's 122-119 loss to the Trail Blazers with 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes.

Fultz provided a solid fantasy line Sunday night, adding some tremendous steals and assists to his 15 points on 55.6 percent from the field. The 24-year-old continues to have what many consider to be his best season yet, averaging career highs in just about every category including points (13.3), assists (5.5), rebounds (4.1), steals (1.5), field-goal percentage (50.5) and even minutes (29.5).