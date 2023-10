Fultz racked up 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Fultz will need to keep posting solid numbers because Cole Anthony is breathing down his neck from the bench. It's obvious that Anthony wants his starting job back by his demeanor on the court, but as long as Fultz stays effective, his starting gig isn't in danger.