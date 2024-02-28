Fultz registered 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 108-81 victory over the Nets.

Fultz only played 12 minutes against the Hawks on Sunday in his return from a three-game absence, but he saw an extended run here and posted a solid stat line. Ultimately, his conditioning and health will be what determines his usage going forward, but Fultz could have an outside chance of returning to the starting lineup when the Magic take on the Jazz on Thursday.