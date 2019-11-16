Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid production Friday
Fultz ended with 13 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-109 victory over San Antonio.
Fultz made another start for the Magic on Friday, finishing with a nice all-around line. The point guard minutes are still being split between both Fultz and D.J. Augustin, however, it is Fultz who has looked the better of the two. There is reason to believe Fultz could slowly increase his playing time as the season progresses. This could be a slow process given how long he has been sidelined. If he is available in your league, grabbing him off the waivers is not the worst idea in the world.
