Fultz finished Tuesday's 121-95 loss to Miami with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

Amazingly, the made three-pointer was his first of the season in 18 games. Fultz appears to be rounding into form, although the Magic continue to keep a careful eye on his workload. The 25-year-old has started seven of the last nine games, resting in the other two, and over that stretch he's averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.0 boards and 1.7 steals over 25.9 minutes a contest while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor.