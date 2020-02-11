Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid showing versus Hawks
Fultz finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three steals and one rebound in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over the Hawks.
Fultz was efficient offensively from the field while amassing eight dimes versus zero giveaways. Moreover, this was the eighth time through 53 appearances this season that Fultz has swiped at least three steals. He's still not very comfortable shooting from outside of the painted area, but Fultz is at least attempting (and making) some threes here and there while maintaining a respectable percentage from the charity stripe.
